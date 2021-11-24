Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan Jr., are found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. The men could face life sentences.
Travis Michael, who shot and killed Arbery, was convicted on all nine counts.
The Father of Travis, Gregory McMichael, was also found guilty on all, but the first count — malice murder.
Five of the counts, malice murder and four counts of felony murder, carry a possible life sentence.
Bryan Jr. was convicted on six of the nine charges. The lesser charge of the three he was not found guilty of, and he was found not guilty on one of the felony murder counts, malice murder, and he was also not found guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm. Nevertheless, he still could face a life sentence.
"We conquered that lynch mob," Marcus Arbery Sr., Ahmaud Arbery’s father, said while he celebrated the guilty verdicts outside of the courthouse.
Arbery said he saw the guilty verdicts as a victory for his son and also for justice everywhere.
Judge Timothy Walmsley said he would set a date for sentencing in the following weeks.
"While the guilty verdict reflects our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough," President Joe Biden said. He continued, "We must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin."
A breakdown of each of the counts that defendants were charged with, and the maximum penalties possible:
Count 1: Malice murder
Maximum penalty: Life without the possibility of parole
Count 2: Felony murder (Felony offense: Aggravated assault with a firearm)
Count 3: Felony murder (Felony offense: Aggravated assault with pickup trucks)
Count 4: Felony murder (Felony offense: False imprisonment)
Count 5: Felony Murder (Felony offense: Criminal attempt to commit a felony)
Maximum penalty for any of the four charges: Life without the possibility of parole
Count 6: Aggravated assault (with firearms)
Count 7: Aggravated assault (with pickup trucks)
Maximum penalty: 20 years
Count 8: False imprisonment
Maximum penalty: 10 years
Count 9: Criminal attempt to commit a felony
Maximum penalty: Five years
