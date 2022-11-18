21 Savage is backpedaling from a Clubhouse debate that surfaced online with him saying Nas is irrelevant.
“I would never disrespect Nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it,” [face palm emoji] Savage tweeted yesterday (Nov.14).
In the original conversation, Savage said Nas wasn’t relevant and that he just has a loyal fan base.
“No, he’s not relevant. He just has a loyal a** fan base. He just has a loyal fan base and he still makes good a** music. What’s y’all definition of relevant, bro?” Savage said.
Fans, and hip-hop culture enthusiasts didn’t take Savage’s comments lightly. Many, including HOT 97’s Ebro Darden, accused Savage of not being real hip-hop.
“21 should be given a list of demands to rejoin hip-hop,” Darden said. While Rob Markman took a peaceful stance on the debate.
“I just think relevance isn’t the right word… Nas isn’t in that white hot space in terms of how current success is measured in rap and that’s fine. The whole thing is really overblown honestly,” Markman said.
Nas hasn’t commented on the subject.
