Money is one way to get a person’s attention, maybe even your own father. 50 Cent’s oldest son Marquise Jackson bribed him with $6,700 to spend time with him.
Jackson, 25 vented on Instagram this week to say the $6,700 his father paid his mother in child support was not enough.
“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money, someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” Jackson wrote. “Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.”
His caption was accompanied by Jackson posing with “Entitled” spelled out in money mocking 50 Cent’s 2015 post where he posed the same way except spelling out Broke instead.
50 caught wind of the post and shared a clip from his show “Power” where Kanan kills his own son, he wrote “No caption needed.”
Last week Jackson opened up to rapper Choke No Joke about him and his father’s estranged relationship and how he thought the money his father paid his mother was inadequate.
“$6,700 a month in… New York City, you do the math,” he said. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister – you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody – you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81K is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.