A drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday (July 25) to two and a half years in prison in connection to the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams.
Carlos Macci, 72, is among four men arrested on drug trafficking charges related to Williams’ death. Williams is most known for his role as stickup man Omar Little in HBO’s “The Wire” and Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire.”
Macci was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release and one year in an inpatient drug treatment facility.
"I would like to say, your honor, I'm sorry for what has happened," Macci said in the New York City courthouse before the verdict was determined.
“Today was a sad day. There are no winners here,” Dominic Dupont, Williams’ nephew, said outside the courtroom following the verdict. He added, “We lost an amazing human being.”
Williams, 54, died in September 2021 after inhaling heroin laced with fentanyl that was purchased the day before from someone in Macci’s crew in Brooklyn.
Prosecutors said Macci and the three other suspects continued selling the bundle of fentanyl-laced heroin following Williams’ deadly overdose making headlines.
Macci pleaded guilty in April to owning and issuing narcotics.
