A$AP Rocky is charged in connection to a 2021 shooting in Hollywood.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Rocky, born Rakim Myers, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and a charge of personally using a firearm.
The shooting happened on Nov. 6, 2021, after an alleged argument between two associates on the blocks of Selma and Argyle avenues.
The heated exchange allegedly ended when Rocky fired a semi-automatic handgun at the former acquaintance.
Myers and two other people reportedly fled after the shooting. He was arrested earlier this year while on vacation in Barbados with Rihanna. They just had their first child together.
“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”
The rapper was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The case remains under investigation by the LAPD’s elite Robbery Homicide division.
Myers was found guilty of assault in Sweden in 2019. His sentence did not include jail time.
Sources: NBC News, E! News, Twitter, Hypebeast, KTLA
