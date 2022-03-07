Documentaries about some of the greatest talents in music seem to be a trending hotbed at the moment and the Godfather of Soul James Brownis next in line to have his story told.
In a four-part documentary special, A&E Networks will display Brown’s career from the very beginning.
“James Brown: Say It Loud,” is slated to premiere in 2023.
The doc will tell the story of how Brown catapulted into stardom while persevering through many personal and career adversities. Experiencing racial injustices during the Jim Crow era were some of his most challenging moments that will be documented.
Director Deborah Riley Draper will feature never-before-broadcast archival footage and interviews with family, friends, and many in the music industry. Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter, and Mike Jagger are the documentary’s executive producers.
“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” Questlove and Black Thought said in a joint statement. “Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honored to have the chance to share it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.