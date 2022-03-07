Los Angeles Lakers fans, especially fans of LeBron James will soon have exclusive access into the NBA champion’s life in his hometown Akron, Ohio.
CBS Sports reports James is opening a museum in Akron, which will be included in the revamping of an entertainment complex being transformed into the House Three Thirty.
A date hasn’t been announced for the museum’s opening, but an admission fee will be required.
James’ childhood years and how he became the man he is today will be featured in the first exhibit.
The museum will also highlight his basketball career at Vincent-St. Mary High School before entering the NBA. Fans will have a glimpse into James’ journey with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Lakers.
James’ business ventures including his 2021 film “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” will be featured in another exhibit.
His charitable work and efforts will be showcased in a final exhibit including the LeBron James Family Foundation and the I Promise School.
