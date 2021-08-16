Prayers by Aaliyah fans have finally been answered, her music will soon be available on all digital streaming platforms.
Background Records, who owns the late singer’s rights and is now rebranding as Blackground Records 2.0, is partnering with the independent record label EMPIRE to release her music to streaming services. Music she collaborated on with Timbaland & Magoo, Tank, Toni Braxton and JoJo will also be available.
The music will drop in chronological order, beginning with her “One in a Million” album on August 20. Vinyl, CD pre-orders, digital pre-orders and pre-saves are currently available on Blackground’s website.
Next month, her self-titled album will be released to streaming, followed by "I Care 4 U" and the "Ultimate Aaliyah" compilation albums in October.
Aaliyah’s music, except for her 1994 album ”Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,'' has never been downloadable or streamable. Now, 20 years after her tragic death in a plane crash fans will be able to enjoy her music.
Sources: www.pagesix.com, www.essence.com, www.tmz.com, www.npr.org
