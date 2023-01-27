Actors Anika Noni Rose and Jason Dirden’s nuptials were under the radar until now. The two shared a spread with the online bridal website Brides about their recent private ceremony.
In a matter of two months they planned the wedding of their dreams and wed at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles, California on Oct. 16, 2022. Euphoria actor Colman Domingo officiated the wedding.
Rose’s stunning gown was designed by London designer Gbemi Okunlola. The dress features intricate details consisting of an “illusion tulle bodice embroidered with Japanese micro luster beads, which cascade down the skirt.” To add some umph to her dress, handmade organza flowers from her mom’s wedding dress were added under the tulle.
“[Our vision was] that of a rose coming into full bloom, but without being too fussy. I also didn’t want anything I could wear on a red carpet,” Rose said.
Dirden wore a custom look with the help of Wayne Willis of Well Groomed Man, who created his “single-breasted salmon wool suit and silk-charmeuse pleated tuxedo.”
“The pink matched really well with the suit and allowed it to be business on the top and playful and fun on the bottom,” he said.
The DreamPlug quartet and vocalist Bianca McClure were the event’s entertainment
Dirden and Rose met in 2014 as castmates in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun.
Both agreed they started off as close friends before growing what they have now. Their relationship has been under wraps. Prior to the wedding, they hadn’t shared information about dating, their engagement or their marriage.
“We created this friendship walking 60 blocks from rehearsal to the gym, just talking about life, or about anything really,” he said. “It had nothing to do with the play that we were working on. There’s always been that kind of comfort and ease between us.”
Dirden proposed in December 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.