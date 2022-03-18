Despite legal actions taken against her older brother, actor Jussie Smollet, actress Jurnee Smollett is sticking beside her brother.
Jussie, has been sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 days of probation for arranging his own hate crime and filing a fictitious police report on Jan. 19, 2019. He was originally indicted with 16 counts of disorderly conduct in March 2019.
Jurnee shared an Instagram post in support of Jussie.
"Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of white Americans,” Jurnee wrote. "Jussie is innocent. And…you don't have to believe in his innocence to believe he should be free. #FreeJussie #StopLockingUpOurPeople."
Following his sentence and probation, Jussie is required to pay $120,106 in restitution and will receive a maximum fine of $25,000.
Jussie argued his innocence after his sentence was announced.
"I am not suicidal, and if anything happens to me when I go [to jail], I didn't do it to myself and you must all remember that," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.