Actress Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., died by suicide Wednesday, Jan. 19. He recently turned 26.
He was her only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. King and Sr. separated in 2007 after nine years of marriage.
In a statement shared with PEOPLE, she said her family is devastated by her son’s loss.
"He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others,” she said. “Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."
LoveBScott was the first news outlet to report Ian’s death.
