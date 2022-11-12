Afrobeats singer Davido’s 3-year-old son Ifeanyi died last week after drowning in a pool at the family’s home in Lagos, Nigeria.
Nigerian singer Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland were not at the house when the drowning happened on Monday, Oct. 31.
Davido’s home staff has been cooperative with investigators in figuring out how Ifeanyi’s drowning occurred.
Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told BBC News, a house staffer contacted police at 10 p.m. local time on Monday.
“We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death,” Hundeyin told BBC . “His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact, they were with us last night.”
Lagos Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu grieved over the loss on Twitter citing “death leaves a heartache no words can heal.”
“I express my deepest condolences to David and Chioma, over the death of their son, Sanwo-Olu wrote. “Ifeanyi was loved and his smile made the world smile. I pray that God grants you strength even as my thoughts and prayers are with you.”
The news arrives three weeks after celebrating Ifeanyi’s third birthday.
“I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible,” Davido wrote alongside a snap of Ifeanyi. “You will grow to be greater than me, happy birthday, son.”
Davido also has two daughters; Aurora Imade, 7, and Hailey Veronica, 5, both from previous relationships.
