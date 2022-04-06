Albert Pujols and his wife Deidre Pujols have decided to call it quits after more than 20 years of marriage. Albert released a statement about the decision.
“I’ve been asked a lot of questions over the past few days regarding what’s been going on at home and sadly, after 22 years of marriage, I have made the decision to file for divorce from my wife, Deidre,” Pujpols wrote in a statement. “I realize this is not the most opportune time with Opening Day approaching and other family events that have recently taken place. These situations are never easy and isn’t something that just happened overnight. As a devout Christian, this is an outcome that I never wanted to see happen. For many long days and nights, I prayed, asking the Lord for His guidance. I am thankful for the five beautiful children that we brought into this world and remain committed to raising them in a loving and safe environment. I ask that you please respect our privacy and the privacy of our five children during this time.”
Last week, Deidre Pujols revealed she was seeking surgery for a brain tumor that was discovered last fall. Her surgery fell on the same day her husband opened spring training in Jupiter, Florida with the St. Louis Cardinals. He reportedly told ESPN he wouldn’t be in attendance if the situation was life-threatening.
Albert recently signed a $2.5 million contract to return with the Cardinals.
