On Monday morning, Oct. 11, 20231 Ali posted a past interview of Nelly on Instagram recognizing his role in molding Country Grammar’s success.
He wrote the post in response to what he believes to have been a subliminal message from Nelly.
"It’s called a career and in it you have ups and downs…some never have ups themselves so technically they just never had a career. they just was apart of someone else. FACT!!” Nelly said in the rumored diss.
Ali said his work with Nelly’s debut album helped him reach mainstream success. He claims his writing is what skyrocketed Nelly’s career during the early 2000s, comparing its sales to Nelly’s newly released album Heartland.
"I wrote it & he said it and we sold 10,000,000," Ali said. "do you notice that he hasn’t said ANYTHING about that country album !!?? Well I’ll tell you why ...13,000 !!!! Wow , that’s how many copies of that album he sold." He added that his career "was writing [Nelly] a career."
