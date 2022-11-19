Unfortunately, fans will no longer hear Roberta Flack sing. Her representative announced on Monday (Nov. 15) that she has ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) and can no longer sing.
Flack’s manager Suzannae Koga released a statement saying the disease “has made it impossible for her to sing and it's difficult for her to speak.” Koga continued and said “it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”
Flack is popular for her hits including “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” which propelled her into fame after Clint Eastwood used it during a love scene in his 1971 film, “Play Misty for Me.”
The statement also says, Flack, now 85 “plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits” through her foundation and other ventures.
Flack suffered a stroke in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.