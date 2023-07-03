An Oscar for Angela Bassett is well overdue. The iconic actress will finally receive her flowers.
Bassett will receive an honorary Oscar at the 2023 Governors Awards.
She made history in 2023 when she was nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in the 2022 “Black Panther” sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
She became the first person of color, the first woman, and the first Marvel Studio actor to be nominated for their role in a comic book adaptation.
Bassett’s first Oscar nomination was for best actress in her portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”
“Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting,” Academy president Janet Yang said in Monday’s news release.
The 2023 Governors Awards will be held in Los Angeles on November 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.