Longtime media mogul Angela Yee recently announced she will soon end her run as a cohost on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club,” and launch a new show, “Way Up with Angela Yee.”
“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” Yee tweeted with a heart hands emoji.
Yee also shared on a recent Breakfast Club, a syndicated show based in New York, that she has always wanted to start her show, even before the pandemic.
“The Breakfast Club” will continue with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God as its original hosts. It's unclear, however, who will replace Yee once she exits.
Sources: NBC News, E! News, Twitter, Hypebeast, KTLA
