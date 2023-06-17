Anita Baker is feuding with Babyface after accusing some of his supporters of internet bullying her.
The ruckus started on May 10 when Babyface was scheduled to appear as a surprise guest on tour with Baker, and issued an apology.
“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter,” he tweeted. “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”
As expected his fans were upset about the debacle and attacked Baker online in return.
Baker sounded off on Twitter on Monday, June 12, asking Babyface to speak up and control his fans.
“Kenny’s Crazies are online Bullies,” she tweeted. “@Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour.”’
She followed up with another tweet confirming Babyface was in fact her supporting act in response to the people who criticized how she referred to his role with the tour.
“Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour,” she tweeted. “This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me,” she wrote. “He should tell you guys the Truth.”
