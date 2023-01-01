Anita Pointer, co-founder of the Pointer Sisters has died. She was 74.
Her family released a statement confirming her death on The Pointer Sisters’ official website.
“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” The statement reads. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving, beautiful place with Anita there.”
Anita and her sisters Bonnie, June, and Ruth formed The Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters R&B group in 1969. The group is responsible for hits “Yes We Can Can,” “Automatic,” “Jump (For My Love)” and more.
Anita’s only daughter Jada Pointer died in 2003. After Jada’s passing Anita took on raising her only grandchild Roxie.
Anita leaves behind her sister Ruth Pointer, brothers Aaron and Fritz Pointer and her granddaughter Roxie Pointer.
A cause of death hasn’t been released. This is a developing story.
