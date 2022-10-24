Another day, another female rap beef.Nicki Minaj is into it with another rap girlie she once inspired. This particular Twitter spat comes from Minaj’s frustration with “Super Freaky Girl,” being nominated in the Grammys pop category instead of rap. She voiced her frustration on Instagram Live and also asked why Latto’s “Big Energy” wasn’t also included in the pop category.
“’Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed from the rap categories at the Grammys,” Minaj said. “They stay moving the goalpost for me, because in order to uplift the people they want to shine…they have to elevate someone that they profit off.” She then compared “Super Freaky Girl” to Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” a smoothly crooned, oft-covered track that won Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Grammys in 2016, and asked, “what is [Latto’s] ‘Big Energy?’ If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a pop song, what genre is ‘Big Energy?’”
Minaj later said on Twitter, “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS.”
Latto caught wind of Minaj’s statements and tweeted, “Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate,” many assumed this was in response to Minaj.
Minaj took a shot at Latto calling the biracial rapper a Karen.
“This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews,” Minaj tweeted. “Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w/her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair..but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the Black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”
Latto agreed with Minaj and said her name didn’t need to be brought up in her claim, then rebuttal and said she addressed Minaj offline.
“1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off.” Latto tweeted, “With all this being said this wasn’t JUST about a Grammy category. U being funny bringing me up to defend ur case knowing our last convo didn’t end on good terms. U literally told me I’m not ‘flourishing’ and no one cares about my ‘little song’ otp lol.”
The war of words continued throughout the evening with screenshots of DMs exchanged between the rappers, Latto accusing Nicki of subtweeting her, and the battle of who uses ghostwriters.
