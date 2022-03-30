Second time’s a charm, perhaps? Anthony Anderson’s wife Alvin Stewart has filed for divorce from her husband for a second time.
On March 25, 2022, Stewart submitted a request to terminate her marriage of 22 years to the “Black-ish” actor.
This isn’t the first time there’s been trouble in paradise for the couple. The two wed in 1999 and were separated from 2014 to 2016, according to TMZ. Stewart applied for a dissolution of marriage in 2015 and extracted the appeal the following year.
She is asking for spousal support and attorney fees in the disunion. The couple share two adult children Kyra, 26, and Nathan, 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.