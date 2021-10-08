After almost 20 years, Ashanti has decided to re-record her debut album.
On a recent virtual appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, she talked about how surreal it is that she has finally secured her masters, and she announced that she will re-record her self-titled album, which was originally released in 2002.
"I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you're signing is so imperative, it's so important nowadays," she told Hall.
The album won Ashanti a Grammy in 2003 for best contemporary R&B album, including the hit singles "Foolish," "Baby," and "Happy."
Now as an independent artist, she is re-recording the project. She said she’s “grateful” for the “humbling” experience.
"It's such a blessing, you know, the fact that we are still here, we're living through a pandemic, and these blessings are still coming in, it just makes me so happy again, so humbled and such a believer," Ashanti told Hall. "There's a higher power, and I think that just being as a person and praying and putting your heart into things you get that energy back, and I think that's so important. So, I'm just really, really happy."
