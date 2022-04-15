The husband and wife team of Academy Award winner Samuel L. Jackson and Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, are taking their act to Broadway, according to a release. Samuel Jackson will star in August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning, Tony-nominated drama, The Piano Lesson, which is being revived for the first time since its Broadway debut in 1990.
LaTanya Richardson Jackson will make her Broadway directorial debut, becoming the first woman to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway.
“August Wilson dedicated his life and devoted his talent to dramatizing our stories and our experience. In doing so, he forever changed what it means to be Black in America. His plays built empathy, created community, and showed us the power of representation. The Piano Lesson is one of his most enduring, profound and consequential masterpieces, and I am reveling in this opportunity to present it to Broadway audiences for the first time since its premiere,” she said in a statement.
Samuel Jackson is familiar with the play, if not the role. He originated the role of Boy Willie at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987, and will now play the role of Doaker Charles. John David Washington will be this production’s Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks will play Berniece.
Set in the mid-1930s Hill District in Pittsburgh, the play is centered on a brother and sister who must revisit history in an effort to move forward. The two siblings fight over the fate of a family piano with the faces of ancestors carved into it.
Performances begin on Monday, Sept. 19, at the St. James Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.