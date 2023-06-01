Everyone is wondering what’s going on with Raz B from B2K. A video is circulating of him on the roof of a hospital after reportedly breaking a window to flee.
The occurrence happened on Thursday morning (May 25) in Kansas City a day after the singer shared a video of him on his Instagram page repeatedly saying he didn’t feel safe.
In the post he claimed he was at the Hilton hotel in Kansas City fighting to stay alive.
He added he didn’t want to have his surgery there.
Bystanders from a window across from Raz B looked and recorded the incident before police arrived on the scene, and Raz B eventually climbed back through the window.
Law enforcement were dispatched to Saint Luke’s Hospital around 10:20 a.m. Thursday after being called by hospital security.
The Kansas City Fire Department came on the scene and placed mats below the building thinking Raz B could possibly jump.
It hasn’t been shared why Raz B was at the hospital and what he was treated for.
Earlier this week Raz B took to Instagram to recant rape allegations against his cousin and B2K’s former manager, Chris Stokes.
The internet grew concerned over this as its been no secret Raz has held child molestation allegations against Stokes since 2007.
Raz accused Stokes of sexually abusing him as a minor and doing the same thing to other young male artists including other B2K members.
The website chrisstokesisamonster.com provides a chronological timeline of events describing allegations made against him by Raz B and others.
Raz pinned a post to his page over the weekend retracting his former allegations and wishing Stokes well.
“I’ma mad man! Here it goes [truth] – mature grown DeMario after countless counseling,” Raz wrote.
Many were wondering why now for the admission and others thought he was hacked or in danger.
“Raz…. Have u been hacked? U ok? Text me…,” Gospel singer Darlene McCoy replied.
