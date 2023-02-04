Super Bowl Sunday will feature the before, during, and after the game when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna will perform during the halftime show, and the NFL is running a heavy stream of advertising with the singer speaking of her return to performances.
Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Babyface will sing his rendition of “America the Beautiful" during pregame festivities..
