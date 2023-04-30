Rapper Afroman is planning to run for president in 2024. TMZ reported the rapper filed the official documentation to join the race on April 18, 2023.
Candidates interested in having their name on the presidential election ballot are mandated to file with the Federal Elections Commission, which Afroman has completed.
The FEC filing displays Joseph Afroman Foreman for President and candidacy as an independent. Afroman wants to legalize marijuana nationally and has strong views on criminal justice reform. His stance on other issues and initiatives haven’t been shared yet.
He expressed his interest in running for president in December 2022 during a concert in Missouri. His campaign manager Jason Savage said Afroman’s most recent legal battle against California authorities serves as his motivation to secure a seat in the Oval Office.
“Afroman’s ongoing persecution by the overtly corrupt Adams County Sheriff’s Department perfectly highlights that this corruption of leadership has trickled down to law enforcement all across the country,” Savage said.
“Criminal Justice Reform and Federal Marijuana Legalization remain two of the primary planks in his campaign platform. We are asking for your support as Afroman takes on this great and worthy cause as our Cannabis Commander in Chief.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.