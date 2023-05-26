Buying a $200 million house in cash isn’t a flex everyone can say they have, but Jay-Z and Beyoncé can. The couple recently bought the most expensive home in the state of California.
It's also the second most expensive house in the history of US real estate, a New York City apartment previously sold for $238 million.
The Carters bought an all-concrete home from William Bell, one of the biggest art collectors in the world. Japanese master architect Tadao Ando designed the 30,000-square-foot property.
The Carters got a nice deal on their Malibu, CA property, which originally listed at $295 million.
They bought a Bel-Air home for $88 million in 2017.
Forbes reports Beyoncé’s net worth is $450 million, while Jay-Z’s is $2.5 billion.
