Beyoncé and JAY-Z take us down lover’s lane in a Tiffany & Co. campaign that launches worldwide on Sept. 2.
"Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate," the couple — whose love was captured in a behind-the-scenes photo shared exclusively with PEOPLE — say in a statement.
The fall 2021 ad entitled “ABOUT LOVE “ showcases Beyonce wearing the iconic Tiffany yellow diamond. She’s the fourth person ever to rock it. JAY-Z is seen sporting Jean Schlumberger’s timeless Bird on a Rock brooch, revamped as unique cufflinks.
Other significant jewels displayed in the campaign include: a 22-carat yellow diamond ring, a 15.02-carat emerald-cut diamond ring from Botswana and an 18-carat yellow and rose gold bracelet.
"Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values," Alexandre Arnault, product and communications EVP, says in a statement. "We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."
A film featuring a Beyoncé’ version of “Moon River,” will be released on Sept. 15. JAY-Z shot it on a Super 8 camera at the Orum House in Los Angeles.
Sources: www.TMZ.com, www.People.com, www.TheShadeRoom.com, www.TheJasmineBrand.com, www.Essence.com, www.RollingStone.com
