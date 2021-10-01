Beyoncé is graciously and humbly embracing her being 40.
Since celebrating her birthday on Sept. 4, she’s penned a heartfelt letter and posted it on her website reflecting personal growth and lessons she’s learned.
"This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment," she said. "It's the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times."
"I thought I knew that at 21 or 30...but I didn't," she said.
As she continues to evolve as a person, she said she better understands what joy is on a deeper level.
"The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. There's a freedom and liberation knowing that I've made it to the other side of my sacrifice," she explained. "I'm finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I've worked so hard to plant my whole life."
In the letter, she also debunked the myth of your life being over after 40.
"Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to be old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F'd UP. This has absolutely been the best I've felt in my life," she said, adding, "I'm so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!"
