Beyoncé’s Coachella performance, her most comprehensive retrospective to date, underscored not only her Southernness but the global black vernacular that continues to shape her.

Get your coins together, Beyoncé is going on tour! The mega superstar returns to the global stage with her Renaissance World Tour this summer, this follows the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance. Her first solo tour in six years stops through St. Louis at  Dome at America's Center on August 21, 2023.

The North American leg of the tour is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology to guarantee more tickets to all fans. Guests can register now here.

Tickets go on sale, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.

Verified Fan Registration for North American dates is open now and closes at different times based on the city.

Visit https://beyonce.livenation.com/ for details regarding ticket sales by city. For more information visit https://beyonce.livenation.com/ and http://tour.beyonce.com/.

