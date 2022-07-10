More and more celebs are saying goodbye to their marriage commitments and saying hello to the divorced world. Big Boifrom Outkast and Sherlita Patton are the latest couple to call it quits, after 20 years of marriage.
Court records show the divorce was finalized in June, which makes a fast process after Big Boi filed in April.
Baller Alert reports his filing said there was “no reasonable hope of reconciliation” between him and Sherlita, who were already separated and living apart.
The ex-couple reached a postnuptial agreement in 2016 to evenly distribute their assets. They also negotiated a confidential settlement for a smooth process. They’ve also chosen to remain confidential about their financial affairs.
Both individuals discussed not making threats to each other following their divorce proceedings.
Sherlita first filed for divorce from Big Boi in 2013 and asked for full custody and alimony payments. Big Boi claimed he would put up a good fight, but they eventually reconciled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.