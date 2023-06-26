Big Pokey, Houston rap legend associated with the chopped and screwed music movement has died

Southern rapper Big Pokey from Houston, TX, known for performing chopped and screwed music has died. He was 45.
Pokey born Milton Powell was featured on the hit song “Sittin’ Sideways.” He collapsed on stage during a recent performance in Beaumont, Texas. Details are unknown on his cause of death.
Sunday, June 18, Bun B shared a remembrance post of Pokey on Instagram.
"Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate," Bun B wrote in the caption. "There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven."
Pokey’s publicist confirmed his death in a statement, but told FOX 26 the cause of death is pending while family and loved ones wait for autopsy results.
"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell,” the statement read. “Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'"
