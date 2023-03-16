Blac Chyna is undergoing a life changing decision. She joins a slew of other stars removing silicone enhancements.
She recently revealed in an Instagram post she is going to embark on breast and butt reduction surgery.
"As y'all know, I've been changing my life and changing my ways," she said. "So, one of the things I feel like is going to take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these [expletive] shots out."
"Because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff," she continued. "I haven't had any crazy complications since I got it. I got it when I was 19 years old. But now I'm moving here in life, so I want this [expletive] out of my [expletive] so I can grow."
