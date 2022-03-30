Black News Channel abruptly terminated 230 employees last Friday. The show first aired in early 2020.
The L.A. Timesreports the Tallahassee, Florida-based news organization, whose majority stockholder is Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, failed to meet payroll. This came a day after Khan reportedly told employees he would defer their paychecks.
"During the past few months, we have endured very painful workforce reductions at all levels of the network as we worked to achieve our financial goal of a break-even business," Princell Hair, BNC chief executive said in a correspondence acquired by The Times.
"This has forced all of you to do more with less, and your contributions have been remarkable. Unfortunately, due to challenging market conditions and global financial pressures, we have been unable to meet our financial goals, and the timeline afforded to us has run out."
