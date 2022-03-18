Black film director Ryan Coogler was confronted by police earlier this year in Atlanta, Georgia in a case of banking while Black. He attempted to withdraw $12,000 from his checking account at Bank of America when law enforcement was called on him.
Coogler, who directed “Black Panther” and “Creed” and got his start in the industry directing “Fruitvale Station” was trying to be discreet, but things rapidly went south.
He wrote the teller a note telling her he wanted to withdraw $12,000 from his checking account and asking her to do the money counter somewhere else, but to be cautious about it.
Immediately after receiving the note, the teller alerted her manager, assuming he was trying to rob the bank. Police were called even though Coogler had given her his I.D. and bank card.
Bank of America released a statement about the incident.
“We deeply regret that this incident occurred,” Bank of America said in the statement. “It never should have happened, and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler.”
