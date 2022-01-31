The Los Angeles Rams are in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals and it will be held in L.A.’s SoFi stadium.
Southern California natives Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar will perform with Mary J. Blige and Eminem during the halftime show.
A trailer for the joint performance was recently released, and commercials have been airing during the NFL playoffs.
“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr Dre, said in an NFL release.
The performance will be an “unforgettable cultural moment,” he said.
Together, the five artists have won 44 Grammy Awards, with Eminem’s 15 trophies leading the way.
When news first broke on the halftime show in October, Snoop told Entertainment Tonight, "Me, Dr. Dre, Eminem, had a light discussion about what we trying to do. "It's about to go full speed ahead It's gonna be one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows that you ever witnessed. Dr. Dre is on it, he's putting his time together with the specifics and the dynamics of what we're doing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.