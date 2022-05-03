Texas Today, a weekday morning show on KCEN, an NBC affiliate in Central Texas, made history this week after hiring a news anchor team composed only of Black women. The team features news anchors Jasmin Caldwell and Taheshah Moise, and meteorologist Ashley Carter.
Caldwell shared the exciting news on Twitter.
"Promotion alert! These lovely ladies and I will be making history as the first African American all-female news anchor team at @6NewsCTX. I am thrilled and honored." Caldwell tweeted.
Caldwell told the San Antonio Express-News that while growing up she didn't see many Black news anchors, and especially not an all-Black newscast.
"You can expect a whole lot of energy and a lot of personalities," Caldwell said about the show. "And they always say the phrase 'Black Girl Magic.' A lot of Black Girl Magic."
