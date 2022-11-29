Can’t put a time limit on love. After 41 years of friendship actors Blair Underwood and Josie Hart are officially engaged.
He announced the news on Instagram and the pair appeared on the red carpet together as a couple for the first time.
“The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud,” Underwood wrote. “The future is crazy-bright Girl!”
He also said their romantic companionship was unexpected, but Hart has been in his corner before his launch to stardom.
“She’s had my back since before I even became an actor,” Underwood wrote. “When a 41-year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude.”
Underwood was previously married to Desiree DaCosta. Last year, they filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage. The estranged spouses share three adult children together Paris, 25, Blake, 21, and Brielle, 23.
