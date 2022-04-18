When will people learn if you don’t have anything nice to say then don’t say anything at all? Clearly, Kandi Buruss’ daughter Riley’s father, Block isn’t familiar with the sentiment.
In a recent interview with Vlad TV, he went on record accusing Riley, 19, of being jealous of his relationship with his other children. He also suggests the jealousy comes from Kandi placing him on child support.
As expected Riley didn’t appreciate her father’s comments. She addressed him in The Shade Room’s comment section.
“My mom and I always try to take the high road,” Riley said. “It’s really upsetting that I constantly have to see you badmouthing us publicly. I was blessed to be raised in a household where my mom provided the best life I could have. No jealousy here. I would appreciate it if you could stop talking about us.”
Before Riley responded, Kandi also shared her thoughts about Block’s remarks.
“I don’t care how well you think I’m doing, I just need that money you owe me.” She also said, “Don’t BLOCK your blessings by not doing right by your children.”
