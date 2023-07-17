What was he thinking? Blueface rightfully is receiving backlash for questioning his 6-year-old son’s sexuality after the young boy was looking for food instead of sitting in the living room with strippers.
The rapper posted a video on social media of various women wearing bikinis dancing in his living room. Then the clip panned over to his son leaving the room to search for something to eat. Blue found his son in the pantry searching for food.
"It's booty cheeks out here. You over here looking for chips and Slim Jim's and s**t," Blueface tells his son.
"I love Slim Jims," the son says. "You ain't gay is you?" Blueface asks. The boy seemed confused by his question then after Blueface asked him several times he responded, no.
The child seems slightly confused by the question. So, Blueface asks him multiple times until the boy says no.
"My man!" Blueface said before dapping his son up. "My dawg!"
Blueface posted another disturbing clip. This time he was seen telling his son and other kids to sit tight while he entertains the scantily clad women.
"Y’all sit right here while I go fondle with these young women for a while, alright?" he tells the children.
