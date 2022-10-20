Brandy recovering and resting after rumored seizure hospitalization

Brandy is recovering, after a rumored health scare.
"To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way," the singer, 43, said Tuesday on social media.
TMZ broke the story Brandy was hospitalized after potentially suffering from a seizure. Police informed the outlet they were called for emergency service to Brandy’s Los Angeles home at noon.
Brandy didn’t confirm in her statement if she had a seizure, but she did say she was “listening to doctors’ instructions and getting much needed rest due to dehydration and low nutrition.”
"Thank you for your prayers and support," Brandy added. "Grateful for you all, see you soon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.