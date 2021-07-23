Like mother, like daughter. The apple didn’t fall far from the tree for Sy’rai Smith, who is preparing to release her own music.
Smith, daughter of Grammy award-winning singer Brandy, plans to drop an EP. She has been sharing her musical ambitions consistently on social media. She’s posted a TikTok of her and her mother in what looks to be a studio.
This may be her first full-project, but she and her famous mom have collaborated before on a song. On Brandy’s seventh studio album “B7,” which was released last year, Smith is featured on the song “High Heels.” That was Smith’s commercial debut.
Brandy was excited to work with the budding artist and praised her daughter’s talent.
“Just beautiful to see her grow into this beautiful musician, this young artist that’s coming into her own.”
Brandy told The Talk,” “It’s my job to teach her everything I know about this business and about singing. But at the same time, [I want to] give her the space to find her own sound, find her own path and just be here in the wings whenever she needs me. But I’m just so proud of her.”
It hasn’t been announced when Smith will release the project.
