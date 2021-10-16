St. Louis native and Basketball Wives LA star Brittish Williams has been indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis on fraudulent charges.
Williams, who appeared on season three of BBWLA was charged on Sept. 22 on five felony charges of misuse of a social security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud and three charges of aggravated identity theft.
She was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 7 and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The indictment states she’s being accused of using fake social security numbers to acquire loans, lines of credit and other funds from banks.
Prosecutors say in 2017 and 2018, she deposited four checks between the amounts of $4,500 and $5,800 into bank accounts she managed and then removed the money before the checks bounced or banks realized they were false.
She’s also incriminated for using fake names and social security numbers to untruthfully claim dependents on her 2017-2019 tax returns.
Williams’ attorney said in a statement that he believes she’s being targeted because of her celebrity and expects her name to be freed “once the evidence is produced.”
