St. Louis native Brittish Williams, a cast member on the reality TV series “Basketball Wives” and co-host of “The Home Team Morning Show” on Hot 104.1 pleaded guilty Wednesday to 15 felonies, including pandemic fraud schemes. The frauds add up to $446,000 in stolen funds.
The 33-year-old media personality and reality TV star pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud.
Hot 104.1 hired Williams in 2022 while she was under federal indictment.
Williams will be sentenced on August 23. She faces up to 30 years in prison for the bank fraud charges, 20 years for the wire fraud charges, and up to five years each for the five charges of misusing a Social Security number. She also faces up to $3.25 million in fines.
