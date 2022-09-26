Sucker punching a woman during Sunday service surely isn’t something Jesus would do, is it? Bishop Lamor Whitehead, pastor of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York socked a congregant during a live streamed service last weekend.
It's unclear what provoked Whitehead to become violent, but New York Police Department told TMZ, an argument erupted over someone filming his sermon. A one-punch was the result.
The disturbing encounter unfolds in a YouTube video that has since gone viral.
In the clip, Bishop Whitehead invites a woman to the pulpit who is seen shouting and interpreting his sermon.
He also urges the congregation to record the ordeal. He then asks the woman if she wants to share the Word for him, then tells guests to worship Jesus and speak in tongues. Once the unknown woman reached the altar, Whitehead grabbed her head and shoved her out of the frame.
He immediately demanded she be removed from the church as he felt threatened and justifies that being his reasoning for hitting her. He carried on with service like normal as if nothing happened.
Law enforcement told TMZ Whitehead hasn’t been booked or processed. They also said he and the alleged victim were taken to a precinct for further investigation.
Whitehead responded to the controversy in a Facebook Live alleging the woman and others were sent to his church to cause disruption. He claims the woman threatened him and his family’s life by charging at his wife and his daughter. He stated he did what he had to to protect his family and assures he is in fact “pro-woman.”
Whitehead is the same pastor who was robbed earlier this summer while preaching a live streamed sermon.
