May the best man win. Diddy, Tyler Perry, and Byron Allen are vying to acquire Black Entertainment Television, which includes BET, VH1, BET Studios, and the BET+ streaming service from Paramount Global.
BET was purchased by Paramount Global, formerly Viacom, in October 2000 for $2.34 billion. BET founder Robert Johnson became the first Black billionaire in the United States following the sale.
Bob Bakish, BET chief executive, told the New York Times that the company will not publicly talk about “sensitive deal making details," but will “explore a sale of ownership in BET and VH1 during a renewed push to support Black-owned and controlled media companies.”
