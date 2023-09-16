Cardi B will debuted her new release “Bongos” on Friday Sept. 8, 2023, featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
The eagerly awaited follow-up to Cardi B’s 2022 single “Hot S**t” and the 2021 viral smash, “Up” will be available on multiple streaming sources.
Cardi B’s first album, "Invasion of Privacy" caught the world off guard five years ago, and fans are still waiting on a second multi-song release. But as BET states “she has consistently impressed audiences with well-received guest appearances. Notable features include her verse on Latto's "Put It On The Floor Again" and her part on FendiDa Rappa's "Point Me 2."’
She also recently appeared alongside her husband, Offset, for the Migos member’s latest single, “Jealousy.”
Don’t expect more team efforts in the future, though.
“I’m not going to release any more collaborations,” she told Vogue Mexico, adding that she was working on her next solo single.
