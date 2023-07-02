Cardi B is setting the record straight about her marital affairs after her husband Offset accused her of allegedly cheating.
Offset wrote in a now deleted post “My wife [expletive] a [expletive] on me gang yall [expletive] know how I come.”
Cardi responded to Offset’s allegations on Twitter Spaces denying his claims and went on to say it's impossible for her to cheat since she’s extremely famous.
She furthered her rebuttal saying if Offset said she cheated on him to her face she would hit him upside the head with a bottle.
Offset has cheated in the past, which led to Cardi speak on it in her song “Be Careful.”
