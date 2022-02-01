Cardi B is among music artists and celebrities helping ease the pain of families that lost loved ones in the Jan. 9 Bronx New York apartment fire that left 17 people, including eight children, dead.
The Grammy-winning rapper partnered with the Bronx Fire Relief Fund to help cover funeral and burial costs for bereaved families. The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City will ensure all families are accounted for and their final wishes carried out.
Per Muslim tradition, bodies of the deceased must be washed, shrouded, and buried within three days of death. Fifteen of the victims, who were mostly West African immigrants from the Gambia, have already had funeral services. Two children, also Muslim from Mali, had their services the week of Jan. 15.
Bronx native Fat Joe helped raise over $1 million in donations for The Mayor’s Fund, “not only for the families of the deceased but for those that have been displaced from their homes,” according to PIXX11.
“We’re just trying to help the people. People are homeless … they don’t know how to pay their bills, it’s cold in New York. And so our hearts pour out,” he said.
Joe said Jay-Z and DJ Khaled made major contributions as well.
