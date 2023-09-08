According to Vibe Magazine, Cash Money Records B.G. is reported to be released from prison after spending more than 10 years in the slammer. The Jasmine Brand report shows the rapper is set to be released for his “probationary period” and could be home as soon as this week. Born Christopher Dorsey, B.G. was arrested in 2009 following a traffic stop in New Orleans, during which authorities found three guns, two of which were stolen.
In 2011, the once famed ‘Hot Boy’ pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, giving him a 14-year federal prison sentence the following year, with three years of federal supervised release. The Hot Boys member had previously attempted to gain compassionate release from prison during the COVID-19 pandemic but was denied three times. B.G. was one of the most popular breakout stars of Cash Money Records in the ‘'90s– He helped bring the label to prominence with his solo work, as well as a member of the Hot Boys, which released the platinum-certified album Guerilla Warfare in 1999.
